MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)- Today marks the day that President Peter Mutharika launches one of the flagship projects in the Northern Region – Mzimba Urban Water and Sanitation Project.

The old water supply system was constructed in 1958, and could no longer meet the strenuous demands of the growing population in the district, and region. President Mutharika’s administration commenced this project as part of the broader strategy to taking services to the people.

New system’s beneficiaries:

Over 70,000 additional people to benefit from the new system. Apart from individual connections to institutions and housing for potable water, there are 30 communal water points for people to draw clean water from.

This project is one of the examples of how a simple project directly benefits the population. This project is a great example of how a government that works actually serves its people, especially those in the Northern Region.

More benefits from the project:

– Mzimba Urban Water and Sanitation project has ensured that there is a construction of new toilet facilities in all schools around the project area – leading to greater hygiene and health benefits.

– Mombera University, which will attract students and staff from across and outside the country and stimulate several developments in the town leading to increased water demand. The university, and the university community are going to benefit from the project.

– Mzimba District Hospital

– DAPP Teachers Training College

Mzimba Water Project is one of the Big 5 Water Projects in the Great North

Mzimba Water Project is one of the five water projects the APM government has implemented in the Northern Region. The others are as follows:

-Kalenge Water Supply Project in Chitipa

-Rumphi Water Supply and Sanitation Project

-Karonga Water Project

-Nkhata Bay Water Project

These five projects will directly serve a combined population of over 240,000 people.

Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply Project is expected to provide jobs and boost the livelihoods of nearly 300,000 people, according to African Development Bank. It will improve access to potable and sustainable water supply and sanitation services, directly benefitting 60,000 residents of Nkhata Bay and its surrounding areas, as well as 220,000 others who depend on services offered by the town.

Mzimba Water and Sanitation Project is benefiting 70,000 people, whilst Rumphi Water Project benefits 59,000 people in Mlowe, Lura, Hewe, Mhuju and Ng’onga, through five gravity-fed water schemes.

Kalenge Water System supplies over 47,000 people at Chitipa Boma and along the pipeline from Kalenge River . The Karonga Water Supply Projects will serve a catchment area of 63,0000 people.

Presenting his nomination papers at COMESA Hall, President Mutharika said in his speech. “As the government, we will be TAKING MALAWI FORWARD from poverty to prosperity.”

This great development is testimony to that. The government of the people, by the people, for the people, delivering services to the people.

