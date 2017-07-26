President Peter Mutharika on Monday appointed Jack Nriva and Thomson Ligowe as High Court Judges. According to the statement signed by Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara, the appointments are with immediate effect.

“Mutharika has done this by use powers conferred upon him by section 111(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi,” reads part of the statement.

Nriva was Registrar of the High Court, while Ligowe was Deputy Registrar.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula, in response applauded the appointment of the new judges; he said they will help speed up hearing of cases in the country.

Malawi recently lost two justices, George Bakuwa and Nyakwawa Usiwausiwa, who passed away.