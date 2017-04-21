In exercise of the powers vested in him, Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Friday, appointed Dalitso Kabambe as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi. According to the press statement dated 21 April, 2017 and signed by the Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhura, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Kabambe replaces Dr. Charles Chuka, whose contract expired and was not renewed.

Before his appointment to head Malawi’s central bank, Dr. Kabambe was Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Prior to his post at Foreign Affairs, he served as the Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, during Bingu Wa Mutharika’s administration.