President Arthur Peter Mutharika has described his trip to Brussels in Belgium and Britain as success and full of opportunities, after striking crucial deals with various international development partners.

Speaking on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Monday, the Malawi leader said among others, that Malawi signed a US$185 Million deal (Mk150 Billion) with the European Union (EU). The multi-billion kwacha package will help in implementing the nutrition and agriculture projects and empower the National Authorization Office in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Apart from signing vital deals, the Mutharika also disclosed that the European Bank promised Malawi financial support for youth empowerment.

“The [two parties] have agreed to start with provision of small loans to the youth for them to be self-reliant, by establishing small scale businesses,” Mutharika said.

About his visit to Oxford University, a global reputable learning institution, the President Mutharika said a door has been opened for Malawian colleges to collaborate with this elite university in a number of disciplines including economics.

“An agreement has been reached that Malawian students should also be given a chance to enroll at the university,” he said.

Mutharika then promised to push the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to kick-start the processes with Oxford University as soon as possible.

President Mutharika left the country Monday last week for the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium to attend the European Development Day (EDD, which is celebrated every year.

The aim of the EDD is to allow leaders share new ideas, exchange experiences, and inspire new partnership and innovative solutions to the most pressing global challenges.

Mutharika was welcomed home by the vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, cabinet ministers, senior officials from government and officials from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).