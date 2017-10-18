President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika this week called on people of Phalombe District to be calm and maintain peace and order, while Government looks into their concerns of alleged blood suckers in the country.

The President’s call comes after a number of people have been arrested in the district for vandalizing traditional leaders’ homes and Government property, which includes a hospital ambulance that some villagers alleged was being used by the alleged blood suckers.

Speaking on Monday during a public meeting with people of Phalombe that was held at Phalombe Secondary School, President Mutharika said his Government was fully aware of the fears that people of the district were going through.

However, Mutharika urged the communities to be calm and not to take the law into their own hands when they come across any person(s) suspected to be part of the alleged blood suckers saga; they should instead surrender them to the police.

Further, the President said Government has heightened security in the affected districts in the Southern Region. These include uniformed and undercover police officers, investigating the alleged activities.

“Let me assure you that my Government is carefully looking into the matter and it will come up with a lasting solution very soon. In the meantime, I urge everyone of you to stay calm and be good citizens who love and protect one another,” said the President.

Speaking earlier, Mwene wa ma Mwene Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa of Thyolo, bemoaned the fears of the blood sucker saga, saying they are affecting the development of the country since a number of activities such as education, are being affected.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said it was not possible for people to concentrate on development activities amid fears that they will be attached by the blood suckers.

However, he warned the people involved in the acts, which he termed “magica” in nature, that they were walking in their last days of disturbing the peace in the country.

“Let me warn those involved in this magic that we are not going to just sit down as chiefs and watch them disturb our peace. We chiefs know well what to do and be assured that we will put this to rest in a matter of weeks,” emphasized the Lhomwe Paramount Chief.

On his part, Chairperson for Phalombe District Council, Kalepa Mawere, hailed the President for personally visiting the district to appreciate the extent of the problem.

A number of people from the district were given an opportunity to testify as to what they experienced relating to the blood suckers in the district, with almost all testimonies not clearly drawing a picture of the existence of blood suckers in the district.

Meanwhile, Government has set up a ministerial committee to look into the matter. District committees have also been established to help tackle the blood sucking rumour.