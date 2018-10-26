President Mutharika calls on Malawians to pray for rains

Malawi President Peter Mutharika who is in the thick of an election campaign that has seen his own chosen Vice President Saulos Chilima running against him, is asking Malawians to pray for rain.

According to the Presser made available to The Maravi Post signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd a. Muhara, it reads in part “In view of the three days of prayer, His excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed that all Cabinet Ministers and Senior Government officials should join Congregations at their nearest places of worship”.