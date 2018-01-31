President Peter Mutharika Wednesday said the commissioning of the 55 megawatts of power supply is ‘the beginning of the end of Malawi’s economic stagnation,’ saying ‘with enough energy, we are unlocking the secret to be economic transformation. ‘

President Mutharika who was speaking after symbolically switching on the generators, said: “In the three years of my Government, we have done more to resolve the energy problem than any other Government since independence.”

The President said he realizes that this does not solve all the problems Malawi has on power, he however emphasised that this is the beginning of the end of power challenges saying his Government is also looking at other sources like solar, coal as well as further investments in hydro.

Said President Mutharika: “We have set in motion long term plans to eradicate the energy problem. Our plan is to do away with power shortage problems forever. I want us to say farewell to blackouts forever.”

The commissioning function was aiming others graced by Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi, Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, Cabinet Ministers, officials from Aggreko the contractor, senior officials from Government and the public sector.

Malawi has in recent days been experiencing power challenges leading to load-shedding.