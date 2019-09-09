By Nenenji Mlangeni
NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Sunday told openly Everton Chimulirenji that is only deputy not head of state dashing his dreams to become the next leader.
Mutharika told the Nsanje thanksgiving rally that his deputy will not aspire to take resign of power.
This means also that Mutharika has stabbed his wife’s Gertrude of wishing Chimulirenji (her home mate) to succeed her husband.
President Mutharika’s reminder comes barely weeks after The Maravi Post carried an article that exposed Chimulirenji of growing wings in building his political muscle with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ranks.
We reportedly that Chimulirenje had started meeting party gurus secretly in a bid to re-strategize for possible take over from Mutharika.
Chimulirenji has therefore started facing daunting task in DPP leadership the same way Saulos Chilima encountered ahead of May 21 polls.
Zawo zimenezo iye samadziwa kuti DPP is a tribal party? DPP is not a National Party this is the proof. People must open their eyes, that story of Mpinganjira of FDH whatever they call it, look out for that one. If DPP was a National Party why only Charles Nchacha is the only Regional Governor that has the powers that he has????? Chimulirenji must just eat & enjoy his pension, period. DPP will die a natural death just like UDF cos it being a Tribal Party it is also a family entity.