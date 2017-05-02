President Peter Mutharika on Monday, asked the Ministry of Labour and the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU), to converge and review the country’s minimum wage, in order to match the current economic situation. President Mutharika made these remarks in Blantyre, during the commemoration of World Labor Day, May 1.

According to the President, the current minimum wage that the workers receive, does not suit the economic environment of the country.

“I am therefore, asking the MCTU and the Ministry of Labour, to adjust the minimum wage,” Mutharika said.

He said this should be with immediate effect.

Currently, the minimum wage according to the MCTU President Luther Mambala, is K687 per day. Mambala concurred with President Mutharika, and said it is important that employers motivate their employees by among others, giving them enough salary.

Speaking at the same function, Minister of Labour, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa, admitted that the minimum wage is low. He said “it cannot even carter for the transport that employees use daily.”

The labour minister also revealed that labour laws will be reviewed so that they should conform to the modern world.

“Public Reforms have demanded our ministry to revise the labour laws so that we can match the dynamic industry, and worldwide recommendable labour laws,” said Mussa.

According to him, this will benefit both employers and employees.