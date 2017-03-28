President Peter Mutharika who is also the Commander in Chief of the Malawi Defense Force, on Monday ordered MDF soldiers to guard the country’s border posts against tobacco and maize smugglers.

According to a press statement signed by the president’s Press Secretary, Mgeme Kalilani, the order is with immediate effect.

The statement further said that Mutharika also ordered the soldiers to impound any vehicle found smuggling maize, tobacco or any export-prohibited commodities from the country.

“We would therefore urge Malawians surrounding the border posts such as Mbilima in Chitipa, Songwe in Karonga, Mwami in Mchinji, and Mwanza among others, not to panic when they see the presence of heavy soldiers in their areas,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, police in Karonga has confiscated over 21 trucks that were smuggling maize to Tanzania.

Karonga police spokesperson George Mlewa, confirmed to The Maravi Post about the incident.

He said this occurred on Monday at midnight and after receiving a tip from members of the community.

On Sunday, Chitipa police also intercepted 17 trucks that were smuggling the export-banned commodities to Tanzania.

Police said the owners of the intercepted trucks in both districts are expected to appear before the court on Tuesday or Wednesday this week together with the drivers.