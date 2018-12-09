By Ackson Kalaile Banda

During United Democratic Front (UDF)/Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) reign, government donated a vehicle to the late tumbuka chief, but because of his principles of not torelating nonsense, government embarrassingly snatched the vehicle.

This angered the sons and daughters of Rumphi who later contributed and bought their chief a parado (Sabira 1) the one he was using until his last breath

The DPP led govt never promoted the late Chief Chikulamayembe as Paramount chief despite that he deserved that, they labeled the Tumbuka chief as bad as someone who was against their wishes and President Mutharika never patronized his Tumbuka cultural event called Gonapamuhanya.

Came 2012, when Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda took of the reigns of power she elevated both chief Chikulamayambe and Kyungu as Paramount chiefs, by then Inkosi ya Makhosi Mbelwa was the only Paramount chief in the north.

President Peter Mutharika didn’t want to attend the burial ceremony of our late chief, instead he delegated his right hand man Nankhumwa.

Upon hearing that Dr Joyce Banda, Dr Saulos Chilima and Dr Lazarus Chakwera will attend the burial ceremony they changed their program and forced him to come and attend the burial.

I remember the People’s Party had a rally in Mangochi on Tuesday the same day our chief was to be buried but it was cancelled as Dr Joyce Banda was to attend the burial of our chief in Rumphi.

Upon seeing the revised program of APM theirs too was revised and opted not to let their president attend the burial ceremony for they knew how disorganized and desperate DPP is

The fact remains that DPP never loved our departed chief, the Paramount chief battled for his life at Mzuzu Central hospital for some days without govt’s attention yet we have seen other chiefs been airlifted for better medical attention abroad using our taxes.

According to the eulogies made on Monday (before the burial)at St Andrews CCAP church by Principle Kazamawe, no government official came to check the progress of our chief at the hospital but Livingstonia Synod through Rev Nyondo frequently visited our departed chief at the hospital

Now government is alleged to have released MK40,000 to sponsor some few chiefs to hold press conference to fight the Synod for political reasons forgetting that it was this same government that embarrassingly snatched our chief the vehicle he was using.

Why should DPP see the late Chikulamayembe as a good chief while dead, yet they did not see that while he was alive? Why did Mutharika fail to attend even once the Gonapamuhanya cultural event while the chief was alive so that he could be appreciated and claim that friendship when he was alive than this fake claim

The fact is that Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe and Livingstonia Synod are among those that stand/stood for our region in truth and honesty, we can’t trade Livingstonia Synod with few chiefs who have sold the integrity of the tumbukas with money from the enemies of our Paramount.

