LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – President Mutharika, in his capacity as Chancellor of the University of Malawi (UNINA), on Monday dissolved the UNIMA Council and directed that Justice and Education Ministers mediate in the standoff with the academic staff at Chancellor College.

This is to allow the smoothing mediation between the Council and academic staff of the university.

The President’s decision comes barely a few days after the country’s Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), an alliance of 82 local and international organizations with partners in the education sector, on Tuesday requested the Malawi leader to exercise his prerogative powers to resolve the current teachers’ arrears woes and UNIMA labor sagas.

CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe, further asked Mutharika to dissolve the UNIMA Council if it fails to resolve the matter, citing that the new team can be recruited to resolve on the matter.

Chancellor College (Chanco) has been closed for seven months, after t

Academic staff demanded the harmonization of salaries in all UNIMA constituent colleges.

In a press statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary, Mgeme Kalirani and the available to The Maravi Post, indicates that the reconstituted Council will be announced soon.

The statement reads that the labor dispute between the concerned parties will be mediated by the Government.

The discussions of the Taskforce will be facilitated by the Minister Fabiano of Education, Science and Technology; and Minister Tembenu of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

In line with the University of Malawi Act (1998), the direct management of the University of Malawi rests with the University Council, supported by the Vice Chancellor and his management