Kasungu, May 04, 2019: President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika Saturday brought good news to farmers of the tobacco growing district of Kasungu when he said starting this year, tobacco buying companies will no longer be allowed to grow the cash crop.

The President was speaking during stop over meetings he held in Kasungu at Mphomwa, Chatoloma and Nkhamenya on his way to Mzuzu.

Professor Mutharika said he is always saddened to see that despite Kasungu farmers growing the top foreign exchange earner, they still swim in poverty because of poor prices tobacco buyers offer.

“Tobacco buying companies will not be allowed to grow tobacco, because they are stealing from the farmers, they grow their own tobacco and buy just a little from us.

“They even go to the extent of rejecting some. They will not grow the tobacco so that they be forced to buy from farmers. I am telling you, this will start this year,” said Professor Mutharika.

The President also gave assurance of continued development for the people of Kasungu if they vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“I am asking you to vote for DPP as it is a development conscious party, in the last five years we have brought Malata and cement subsidy program, social cash transfer, farm input subsidy program, community colleges, roads, hospitals and schools. We will continue this in the next five years,” he assured.

Professor Mutharika also promised community colleges for all constituencies in the district, including the three constituencies he visited. He reiterated that DPP government will provide potable water and rehabilitate roads such as the Simlemba to Kapelula road which covers areas of eight chiefs in the district. He also added that he will construct seven secondary schools in the district one of which will be at Mphomwa.

At Mphomwa, the President also promised that the area would get a rural hospital.

The President also ordered the installation of Simlemba as Traditional Authority, besides elevation of Sub TA Mnyanja who has been at STA for a long time to full TA. He said the Local Government Ministry will start the processes of the promotions.

During the stopovers, the President also drummed up support for DPP shadow Members of Parliament and councilors, asking people to vote for them during the May elections.

DPP’s Vice President for the centre, Uladi Musa also asked the people to vote for Professor Mutharika, saying he needs to complete two terms just like Bakili Muluzi and Late Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Musa said Professor Mutharika has done well in his first term and therefore, must get another term to continue with what he has started.