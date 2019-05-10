President-Mutharika-Govt-shielding-cashgate-spinner-Oddoi-Kamange-(Left)

By John Saukira

Information has emerged that President Peter Mutharika government funded Anti Corruption Burreau is shielding the hit spinner of Cashgate at the Ministry of Tourism who at the helm of the gate was Procurement officer.

Oddoy Kamange Banda was first named in the Magistrate court in 2013 by some suppliers that he was the one who was behind the whole scam of looting Government funds at the Ministry.

Former principal secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Tressa Senzani named Oddoy in which it was alleged that he was the one who dragged Senzani into the whole saga.

Late Senzani was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on October 21, 2013 for crimes on corruption after the bureau received a complaint alleging that government officers at Capital Hill were making entries in the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis).

August 16 2013, Senzani through Oddoy received K21 897 562.30 (about $60 000) from government which was deposited into the company’s National Bank of Malawi account at Capital City Branch on August 21 then, on August 26, she received a further K41 644 521 (about $109 590) from government the same Oddoy which her husband deposited into the company’s account on the same day.

Another cashgate suspect who was arrested, tried, convicted and pardoned who named Oddoy is Esnart Nenani Ndovi.

The Lilongwe Resident Magistrate Court sentenced three years imprisonment Esnart Nenani Ndovi following her conviction on her own plea of guilty over a Cashgate transaction amounting to K12.9 million.

In her defence after cross examination, Ndovi, named Oddoi as a masterminder of the whole saga.

But despite the development, the ACB developed a cold sholder to arrest him.

It is alleged that Oddoi is the son to senior civil servant Sam Madula who is also well connected with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Former Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera has been urging government to autonomise the ACB so that it operates Independently.

Oddoi freed the country in 2014 after being tipped by his friends at ACB that he was to be arrested.

Currently, Oddoi is back in the country but still no warrant of arrest nor any action taking place.

Sources at ACB indicates that there were attempts for the ACB officials to travel outside in UK