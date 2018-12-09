Malawi First couple

By Kondwani Magombo

President Peter Mutharika has hailed the Anglican Church for complementing government in its development efforts.

Mutharika said this on Saturday at Malindi during commemoration of 120 years of St. Martin’s Hospital of the Anglican Church, describing the Church as government’s long term development partner.

He said government would continue supporting the Church’s health and education structures to ensure that people in the country continue getting the best social services that they deserve.

“I’m very happy that the Anglican Church is development conscious and I appreciate that the Church continues to give the best services ever in the areas of health and education in the country,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said he was aware of the challenges that the Christian Hospitals Association of Malawi (CHAM) had in terms of equipment and human resources, pledging that government would do all it could to find solutions.

“For all the challenges to do with the healing ministry of the Church, I’m glad that Minister of Health and Population Services, Hon. Atupele Muluzi is here and he has taken note of the concerns,” said Mutharika.

“Having toured the maternity ward of the hospital, I have seen the good services that the institution is offering and I, together with the First Lady, we are donating K5 million to the hospital,” he added.

The President also described Malindi as a historical place in the country and that he had emotional connection to the place through late Henry Masauko Chipembere who came from the area.

Mutharika described Chipembere as a ‘brilliant and charismatic’ leader who fought against oppression during the early years of the one party regime in the country.

To honour Chipembere for his fight, Mutharika announced that government would consider erecting at monument for the Malindi freedom fighter right at Malindi.

Speaking earlier, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire, Brighton Vita Malasa hailed Mutharika for gracing the commemoration of saying it demonstrated government’s commitment to the Church’s healing ministry.

Malasa said the Anglican Church would continue supporting government efforts in providing good health, education and other services to the people.

The prelate said the Church was embarking on four major development projects which would include establishing radio and TV stations; building a Cathedral for the Upper Shire Diocese; building houses and offices to raise funds through rent and establishing a solar plant at Malosa for agricultural activities.

“The solar plant at Malosa will generate 10 Megawatts and out of this power eight Megawatts will be added to the national power grid while two Megawatts will be used for the agricultural activities at Malosa,” said Malasa.

The commemoration for St. Martin’s 120 years of healing services was held under the theme: ‘Go and do likewise.’