LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has joined different world leader and captains of the industry in congratulating Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for launching his fiver star hotel in South Africa on Tuesday night.

The president has further asked Prophet Bushiri, who is the president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) to also consider investing more in his home country, Malawi.

President Mutharika spoke through one of his senior advisors Mavuto Bamusi.

Bamusi underlined that time has come for Malawi to start mobilising it’s own people for a common good of lifting the country’s economy.

“Prophet Bushiri has demonstrated the capacity of being a great investor and it is the wish of every Malawian to see him also investing in his home country,” he said.

In his response, Prophet Bushiri told the media that he is already making a number of investments in Malawi mostly in real estate.

He adds that soon Malawians will know his investments steps in the country as he begins to launch some of them.

He further hailed President Mutharika for the sending the gracious and added that he prays for him always so that God continue to give him wisdom to take Malawi forward.

He asked Malawians to join hands in the development of the country.