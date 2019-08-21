LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil society organisation under the banner Human Rights Defenders Coalition(HRDC) on Wednesday afternoon told Malawi President Mutharika that “has no powers to stop Malawians from demonstrating saying he is not above the law and is not the law himself”

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence is responding to President’s Wednesday order to police and army stopping demonstrations.

Trapence said if Mutharika wants to declare state of emergency, he should follow due process.

“HRDC will not sit down and watch people’s rights being curtailed. We will seek legal redress to such decrees and impunity until Jane Ansah resigns.

The president should know that HRDC is non-political and is not influenced by any interests other than the best interests of Malawians,” Trapence said.

President Mutharika earlier today instructed Malawi Police and Malawi Defence Force to use any possible force to stop the forth coming demonstrations.Speaking in Mangochi when Commissioning Warships Mutharika said there is no way HRDC can continue organizing such demonstrations which have heavy impact on the country economy.

HRDC have planned to demonstrate in all Malawi major borders including airports slated for August 26-30.

The demonstrations aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah to resign for May 21 polls fraud..