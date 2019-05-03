By Maston Kaiya

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday invaded Dowa district and assured people that his government will continue with development programs if they vote the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in May 21 tripartite elections.

Mutharika had a while stop tour in the district.

Speakinga at Nalunga Trading Centre, Dowa Boma and Chilumbuli Trading Centres, Mutharika said voting for the DPP candidates will mean continued development in Dowa and the country as a whole.

“DPP is the only party that has the welfare of people at heart and this is evidenced by the numerous development activities and programmes it has undertaken in the eleven years it has been in power,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika assured people of Dowa that his government will finish the Dowa-Chezi road and would construct the Lumbadzi-Chankhungu road and promised them that his government would also build a Community Technical College in the district.

Mutharika cited the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP 8), the Decent Housing Accommodation Subsidy Programme (DHASP), the community colleges programme, construction of roads and rural growth centres throughout the country as some of the development programmes that his government is implementing.

He lambasted the opposition parties for opposing his development programmes.

“The opposition wanted me to sell the maize but I refused and this is the maize that people are eating now,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said that his government would construct seven secondary schools in all the districts throughout the country including Dowa.

DPP second Vice President for the Central region, Uladi Mussa, said other parties are failures and told the people of Dowa to vote for the DPP.

He said Mutharika deserves another term for the country to continue with development projects.

In their remarks, Chiefs Msakambewa and Kayembe commended the DPP led government for initiating development projects in the central region and thanked Mutharika for visiting their