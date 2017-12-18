President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has launched the tree planting season with a call for various stakeholders to actively participate in the cause.

Speaking at Mwanza Catholic Primary School in Group Village Headman Nthache in Mwanza President Mutharika said he would like to see the country covered in green and therefore urged people to take care of all planted trees.

Mutharika then announced that during this year’s tree planting season, over 60-million tree seedlings will be planted.

On politics President Mutharika condemned those who want to bring anarchy in the country through demonstrations.

He said time for demonstrations is over and therefore urged people to concentrate on developing the country.

On development, the Malawi leader reiterated his government’s commitment of developing the country. He said his government will continue with the construction of roads, bridges and markets to enable easy movement of goods and services.