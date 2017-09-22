Malawi’s President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe held bilateral meeting on Thursday at Lotte New York Palace in New York.

Speaking after the audience, President Mutharika said he had fruitful discussions with his Zimbabwean counterpart, on issues affecting the two countries.

“We are almost one country, no conflict. We have many Malawians in Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans in Malawi. So, we talked about that,” Prof. Mutharika said.

The President further said he decided to meet with the Zimbabwe leader because President Mugabe has a rich history in the African struggle for independence.

“Each time I meet him, I learn so much, because he gives us the perspective of where we are coming from, and where we are going,” Mutharika said.

The two presidents are in New York, USA for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly which started on 19 September and will end on 25th September 2017.