By Malawi News Agency

President Professor Peter Mutharika has directed that the body of the late Sam Mpasu be laid to rest with full military honours.

According to the government Spokesperson, the decision has been arrived at following the outstanding contribution the late Sam Mpasu made to the country.

The late Mpasu served in several ministerial positions and also served as Speaker of the national assembly. The late Mpasu who was found dead at his home in Blantyre on Thursday 15th of February will be laid to rest at Khuzi village, in Inkosi Makwangwala’s area in Ntcheu on Sunday 18 February, 2018.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika has delegated Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima to attend the burial ceremony on Sunday.

Chilima has described Mpasu as a selfless true son of the nation.

“Sam Mpasu was a selfless and humble person who contributed immensely to the development of this country as a writer, civil servant, diplomat and politician,” said Chilima