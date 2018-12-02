President Peter Mutharika on Saturday told people in Mangochi to form groups to have access to soft loans.

Mutharika made the pledge when he stopped briefly at Mangochi Boma on his way to Chikoko Bay from Zomba where he presided over a fundraising luncheon for the Eastern Region Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The president arrived at the Boma at exactly 17:15 where he was welcomed by hundreds of people who were dancing and chanting, echoing infrastructural developments that government has undertaken under his leadership.

“I would like to urge you to form groups; the youth should form their own groups and so should men and women to access loans,” said Mutharika, adding that farmers would also be able to access loans through a special arrangement that government has put in place.

He thanked people of Mangochi for their usual cheerful welcome.

“I find it irresistible to just pass by without stopping to greet you; I always cherish your warm welcome every time I visit Mangochi,” said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader said his government was committed to transforming Mangochi by constructing high standard hotels and state-of-the-art international airport to attract more tourists into the country.