President Mutharika promises to turn Malawi into Singapore

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday ended the campaign with a firm promise to transform Malawi to higher levels.

President Mutharika who is seeking the second term says ‘Malawi will be like Singapore’

At exactly 14:45hrs Njamba Freedom Park came to standstill-Standstill for lack of a better word to describe the situation.

A woman in her 40’s could not help shedding tears…These tears were not because she was in some kind of pain or had received some bad news, NO! The lady was overcome with abundant joy to see the man himself, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, the 5th and soon to be 6th President of the Warm Heart of Africa, Malawi.

“I am proud to be part of history, the history of giving the President another opportunity to take Malawi to greater heights, it…it…it,’ she stammers as she tries to compose herself as she is understandably emotional with the massive outpouring of support shown to ‘APM’ or ‘adadi’ as he is lovingly called by the party faithful.

The roar that greeted the arrival of APM could surely be heard as far as Chigumula, Bvumbwe, Chilomoni, Chileka, Kachere, Mpemba, and God knows how far else.

Clad in a blue Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shirt and matching cap, in the company of the immaculately dressed and radiating First Lady, the President waved to the faithful as the vehicle slowly snaked its way through the gathered thousands to the podium.

Njamba had come alive. The thousands who started gathering as early as 6:00am on Saturday, raptured into praise songs for their beloved leader who in only five years, has done more for Malawi than any other leader before.

Before he took to the podium, there was entertainment and many other speakers. The mammoth crowd at Njamba and the Malawians following the proceedings through radio, Television and social media from their places of choices enjoyed every moment.

“In the next five years, Malawi will surely develop to the level of Singapore,” he said assuring Malawians that he knew how rich countries migrated from poverty.

“My promise to all Malawians is that in the next five years, after you give me the new mandate, I will take this country far and transform it like never before. You have seen what we have done; I promise you I will do more to change your lives in the new term,” added President Mutharika.

To thundering applause, cheering and ululation, Mutharika said his government will continue pro-poor policies like mtukulakhomo which directly benefit individuals.

“My government has fulfilled all the promises we made in 2014 and when voted into government again, we will make sure poverty is eradicated once and for all.

“I don’t want to see a grass thatched house in this country. I want real change in the individual lives of all Malawians.”

In the past five years, the DPP led government has seen the country rise from the foundation process of economic growth evident by the reduction of persistent blackouts and water shortages, attainment of economic stability and growth as well as improved infrastructure,” said Mutharika.

According to the president, districts such as Nsanje, Mzimba, Salima and Karonga now have piped water and the Malawi Rural Electrification Project has afforded rural centers the connectivity to electricity. He said 60 more rural growth centres will be connected.

President Mutharika promised that in the new administration, seven new secondary schools will be built in each district as one way of raising the standards of education in the country.

He also reiterated that a new state of the art stadium would be built at Njamba and also that stadia for Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers would be built after the election, announcements that were greeted with deafening roars of approval from the supporters.

He also said for the first time, 500 villages have received satellite television connecting rural people to the world.

APM has delivered beyond what was expected of him, no wonder he was christened ‘Professor Delivery.’

Speaking earlier, the DPPs vice president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa referred to the numerous implemented pro-poor development projects as enough evidence for Malawians to grant president Mutharika another term of office.

“As the country’s democratic laws stipulate, presidents require a maximum of 10 years to ensure completion of long-term development projects.

“The first five years serve as the foundation stage hence the call on Malawians to provide professor Arthur Peter Mutharika with another five years so that he completes and adds on the current projects,” said Nankhumwa.

Director of women in the party, Cecilia Chazama highlighted the projects that have benefited women in the past five years such as, the Mtukula Pa Khomo, social cash transfer, and the Farm Input Subsidy program.

“Women have been promoted to leadership positions, they have been economically empowered hence their support to the DPP led government,” explained Chazama.

In the same vein, Traditional Authority Kapeni termed president Mutharika as compassionate, tolerant, kind and development conscious hence an ideal character for leadership.