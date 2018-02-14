LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has rewarded former People’s Party (PP) Director of Women Clara Makungwa for dumping the party and joining the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet released on Tuesday, Mutharika has appointed Mrs. Clara Makungwa as Presidential Advisor on Women Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

The appointment according to the statement is with effect from 12 February 2018.

Makungwa dumped PP in November 2017 to join DPP. She once served a ministerial position during former Malawi leader Joyce Banda.