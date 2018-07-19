LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday made his inaugural speech at the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) meeting of heads of state and governments where he said Malawi has continued to play a critical role in the promotion of peace in the region.

Mutharika, who celebrated his 78th birthday on the same day, said Malawi has expressed its commitment to continue being part of the United Nations.

The Malawi leader pointed out that Malawi has successfully fielded candidates who have served at COMESA’s Secretariat including his brother Bingu wa Mutharika who served as secretary general from 1992 to 1996.

“In one instance, we are playing a critical role in contributing to the promotion of the peace and security in the region,” said Mutharika.

Muthalika therefore pledged that the country will “continue to participate in various COMESA Electoral Observer Missions because we believe that the region needs a democratic environment for social and economic growth.”