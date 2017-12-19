BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday attacked the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Public Affairs Committee (PAC) for plotting to overthrow him together with his government through electoral reform bills.

Mutharika made the remarks in Blantyre during the official launch of the Chichiri Business Park.

“I have met more religious leaders than any other President in the country. My relationship with them is very good; but some wanted to use the electoral reform bills agenda to bring down my government by force before the end of December this year,” said Mutharika.

The Malawian leader also used accused MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of being ‘too talkative’, saying he is ready to face him in 2019 during general election

“Let us wait for 2019 and I will meet you on the ground. I will beat you out,” added Mutharika who looked so angry.

Turning to the event, Mutharika hailed the Chinese government for developmental support render to the country.

“There is an investor who is ready to construct 20-storey office tower in Blantyre. We will construct a new stadium at Njamba Park. Kamuzu Stadium will wear a new turf soon; the turf will be in the country any time from now as it is already at Beira (port).

“The Business Park we are launching today will create more jobs; it will be a vibrant commercial hub in Blantyre. We have to unite and maintain peace to develop our country,” Mutharika said.