The 79-year old President Arthur Peter Mutharika over the weekend, openly told Malawians that he still has enough energy to lead Malawians up to 2024. and that no one should think that he will retire after finishing his five year term in 2019.

The Malawi leader made the remarks at Katoto roundabout in Mzuzu.

Mutharika said he will contest in the coming general elections as the President under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika will be octogenarian at 81 during the 2019 polls, and joins a lineup of elder presidents in Africa’s political landscape.

“These days, people want to be youthful. Some peope, who are 50, 60 and 70, call themselves, youths. So I am also a youth,” said Mutharika, while referring to the Minister of Finance, who is currently using a walking stick as another youth.

Adding “Remember I am a European Union Champion for the youth; so I am a youth,” Mutharika said amid cheers and laughter.

However, the Afrobarometer, an African/led, non-partisan research network in a nationwide survey, conducted by the Centre for Social Research at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (UNIMA), indicates that 80 percent of Malawians do not want presidential candidates who are 70 years old and above.

While Malawi constitution outlines the minimu age of a presidential candidate, it is mum on the age limit.