President Peter MutharikaBy Mercy Makuwira

President Peter Mutharika says his government has completely transformed the face of Blantyre through various development projects.

Mutharika was speaking on Friday at Chigumula during the start of a whistle stop tour that he conducted in Blantyre and Thyolo.

The Malawi leader said there was need for Malawians to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on May 21 to ensure continued development in the next coming five years.

“In the next five years, Malawi will surely develop to the level of South Africa or Singapore,” he said adding that his government was conversant with drivers of development such as road network and skills development.

He appealed to Malawians who have registered for the forthcoming elections to go and vote in their large numbers, saying each and every vote counts.

“My government has fulfilled each and every commitment it made in 2014 manifesto, if voted we will continue from there to make sure that poverty is eradicated once and for all in the country,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika described opposition leaders as retrogressive saying they are always against development initiatives his government implements such as the Farm Input Subsidy Programme.

Traditional Authority Kapeni endorsed Mutharika and appealed to people in his area to vote for him saying he has delivered during his tenure.

“The only way we can show gratitude to the president is through the ballot box,” said Kapeni while citing different development projects that have been carried out in his area such as electrification programme and improvement of Limbe-Mpemba Road.