BALAKA, March 13, 2019: President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday assured Malawians affected by the recent disaster that no one will die of hunger as government will ensure a timely response with relief items to the victims.

Mutharika said this when he visited some of the victims from Balaka at Kanyimbo Primary school ground in the area of Traditional Authority Nkaya before proceeding to Mangochi.

“I was in the northern region for other official duties but I had to cancel my programs just to visit all the districts that have been hit by the disaster. “Right now I am proceeding to Mangochi and tomorrow I will be in Zomba and Machinga, until I visit all the 10 districts that have been affected by the disaster. Let me assure you that no one is going to die of hunger as long as I am the President of this country,” .

– Malawi President Peter Mutharika

He then said he had instructed that cement and iron sheets be made available to all the affected households from the Descent Affordable Housing Subsidy program to ensure that they are able to rebuild their houses in time.

On his part, Traditional Authority Mkaya hailed the president for the gesture describing it as timely.

““As you have seen for yourself, your Excellency, people are suffering here, and your coming has brought hope as the people will have food, and shelter for their well being,” he said. During the function, President Mutharika presented symbolically relief items to some of the affected people. .

– raditional Authority Mkaya

Six people died and 66 others were injured, while over 13 thousand families were rendered homeless in Balaka following the rains which hit most areas of the Southern region, and the affected have sought refugee in nearby schools.