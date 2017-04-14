President Peter Mutharika on Thursday, warned and threatened to deport any foreign employer who failed to respect Malawian employees at their work places in the country.

President Mutharika said this during a meeting with the delegation of the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The stern threat follows the recent racist remarks made by a foreign employer whose company is constructing the Mzuzu-Nkhata-bay M1 road in the northern region, by calling a Malawian employee a ‘monkey.’

The employer, a 46-year old German national, Hinteregger Jurgen, who was the manager for the construction firm, Strabag International, was immediately deported after his racist remarks.

Mutharika underscored that employers should learn to respect their employees.

“Any foreign employer who mistreats Malawians in any way, will be sent out of this country, as long as I am President of the country,” cautioned Mutharika.

On labour issues, President Mutharika said the country will not develop without labour and that his government will always prioritize it.

In his remarks, MCTU President, Luther Mambala concurred with Mutharika saying there are number of complaints lodged by Malawian workers who expressed their concern on discrimination by their foreign bosses. On this score, the MCTU president, singled out Chinese nationals.

However, Mambala called upon the president to intervene by instructing the Ministry of labour to ensure that every work place has a workers’ union to be a check-point on such matters.