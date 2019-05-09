President Mutharika’s breakfast Not relevant-Mbakuwaku

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s opposition party Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) leader Peter Kuwani trashed the Presidential Prayer Breakfast which took place Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday, saying it was not relevant compared to the event organised by Public Affairs Committee (PAC) last Saturday where the candidates committed to a peaceful campaign and election.

Malawi President Peter Mutharika was the only presidential candidate who attended the prayers at his backyard as five other candidates shunned the event ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections

“In as far as I respect the freedom of worship, some of the churches organising the prayers are not worthwhile… PAC is recognised for its credibility,” Kuwani said in quotes reported in the local press .

The prayers were organised by several Christian churches, including Pentecostal Revival Crusade Ministries, Calvary Family Church, Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International, Malawi Assemblies of God and Living Waters Church.

But prayers moderator Apostle Madalitso Mbewe and other clergy behind the prayers were daid to be on the payroll of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and were politically biased with their alignment to DPP.

And Mzuzu-based political analyst Emily Mkamanga agreed with Kuwani that the State House prayer session was not relevant, especially coming after PAC hosted a similar event where the signing of a peace declaration also took place.

“The other parties are justified by not attending and when you look at the relevance, we see it is not that relevant because PAC also held their prayers which discussed more important issues such as the peace signing where the President himself was supposed to attend,” she said.

President Mutharika last Saturday snubbed PAC prayers, instead went into a political trail in Mzuzu.

Only 12 days to go before the nation goes into polls on May 21.