President Mutharika’s electoral victory a done deal-Mchacha

THYOLO-(MaraviPost)-The Democratic Progressive Party regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha says President Peter Mutharika’s May 21 Presidential polls victory is all but a done deal.

President Mutharika is among the seven presidential candidates vying for the country’s highest office in the upcoming May 21 polls.

Addressing thousands of his supporters that grace his joint campaign rally with Mutharika’s Running mate Everton Chimulirenji at Folopezi football ground in his Thyolo West Constituency, Mchacha said there’s nothing that can stop APM’s reelection from happening.

He said, “I would like to assure all Malawians that come May 21, APM will continue to rule the country because he is the only candidate Malawians have placed their trust on”.

Taking his turn, Mutharika’s Running mate Everton Chimulirenji has pledged to remain loyal to President Peter Mutharika, the DPP and the people of Malawi beyond May 21 elections.

“Like I have said time without numbers, am very grateful to President Mutharika for choosing me as such I commit my utmost loyalty to President Mutharika.

I want to assure you that once elected come May 21, you will never here stories that I have rebelled against my President but instead I shall work to the best of my abilities in order for me to help him achieve all the campaign promises as outlined in the DPP Manifesto”, Chimulirenji said.

Chimulirenji has since saluted people of Thyolo for their unwavering support towards President Prof. as well as the ruling DPP, urging them to vote APM in their large numbers.

Meanwhile, DPP’s senior governing council member and veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira says so far so good for the party as all indications are clear that the party will sweep most votes in the district.

“We don’t come here in Thyolo to canvass votes but rather thank and encourage people to continue supporting President Mutharika and his ruling DPP.

With few days to go before the May 21 polls, pollsters are predicting a tight race between the Incumbent Peter Mutharika and MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera, other candidates include UTM’s Saulos Chilima, Atupele Muluzi of UDF, Prof. Chisi from Umodzi Party, Mbakuwaku Movement torchbearer Domic Mbakuwaku as well As Reverend Kaliya, an independent Presidential candidate.