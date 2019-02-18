President-Mutharikas-runningmate-Chimulirenji-unveils-himself-to-MalawiansRoad-to-May-21-polls

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate Everton Chimulirenji on Sunday unveiled himself to Malawians in his home district Ntcheu.

The little known Chimulirenji started off by brushing of all negative comments on his selection as President Mutharika running mate.

He argued that he is not mistake which President Mutharika has made but rather a blessing. Speaking at Ntcheu boma when he addressed his first meeting since he was chosen as runningmate, Chimulirenji who is also Minister of Civic Education,

His appointment as runningmate only shows how the President trusts in his capabilities after working side by side with the president for a number of good years .

“Social media has tried to play down on my relevance but what l can tell you is that the President has made the right choice. This is not the first time that I am representing Malawians. I have represented Malawi before outside the country in Egypt where have been trained in leadership skill. Being choosen as running mate shows he trusts me,” said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji furthered pleaded with Malawian to support him as he is a true son of the soil.

He also highlighted the fact that chiefs from his area are in support of his partnership with Mutharika.

Therefore he as the rest of the country to welcome him in his venture.

DPP Secretary General Gridezer Jeffrey wa Jeffrey was present at the rally where she helped on disputing rumors that the executive are against Chimulirenji.

“Those are social media politics. Look at the ground now. He are all here assisting our future vice president of Malawi, this should be a clear indication that the executive supports his selection as running mate of our father his excellency President Peter Mutharika,” said Jeffrey .

Chimulirenji has been hit with negative comments ever since he was officially announced as running mate.

Many have argued that he was selected specifically to split votes with UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima in his home district after Chilima selected a man along the Lhohwe belt, Michael Usi as his runningmate.