The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), one of the tax-funded human rights organizations in the country, has failed to hold down its temper and took a bite at President Peter Mutharika’s silence on the ongoing bloodsuckers myth.

The bloodsuckers myth has so far claimed six lives, and destroyed properties of millions of Kwachas, and inflicted injuries to many innocent people.

However, since the development started, Mutharika has not voiced out against the barbaric acts, apart from some of his ministers that include Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi, who put the blame on the opposition parties and Civil Society Organizations.

MHRC chairperson Justin Dzonzi in a statement made available to the Maravi Post, asks President Mutharika to wake up and strongly condemned the development.

The MHRC statement reminds Mutharika that “leadership does not lie in one’s designated position, but in his ability to take the first step, and put forth solutions to the ills of the society.”

This comes just some days after chiefs and villagers in the ‘bloodsuckers’ hotspot districts of Mulanje, Phalombe, and Chiradzulu alzo wrote President Mutharika and senior government officials to address meetings to clear the mist on the issue.

Maravi Post has been reliably informed that the police in Mulanje has received over 30 cases of people claiming to be victims of bloodsuckers and that it has arrested 35 suspects as perpetrators of mob justice.

Apart from the issues of bloodsuckers, MHRC also asks Mutharika to condemned the political violence that occurred in Nsanje and Gonapamuhanya cultural festival in Rumphi.

The organization further faults the police in the statement saying “it is deeply disturbed by failure of law enforcers to deal with acts of violence with speed and without fear or favour.”

Dzonzi said Police’s failure to act decisively, may emanate from political interference in their operations by the ruling elite including cabinet ministers.

The Commission has since called the police to be professional against all odds.

President Mutharika has been silent on the matter since returning home from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York a week ago.