Mutharika told the BBC on Monday that he would consider meeting the opposition if the agenda for the meeting is acceptable to his government.

BC’s African correspondent Emmanuel Igunza interviewed Malawian President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Monday on the political impasse in the country. Excerpts from that interview:

President Mutharika: We have a very complicated problem here in that the opposition through the Human Rights Defenders Coalition refused to accept the results of the election. They went to court and the issue before the court is whether the election was mismanaged or not. And the chairperson was Justice Jane Ansah. At the same time they are demanding her resignation. The demonstrations are about her resignation. At the same time, they are in court to challenge her decision. That’s where the problems are.

BBC: Would you consider asking her to step down?

President Mutharika: No, it’s not my job to ask her to step down. It is very clear that the election was fair and credible. The European Union , the African Union, the Common Market for Eastern and Central Africa, , Southern African Development Community (SADC) , UNDP and even the American Government says this election was successful. All these groups have said the election was fair, credible and transparent. And so why should I ask her to resign?

BBC: There are those who feel the election was not credible that’s why they have taken to the streets?

President Mutharika: That’s why they have gone to court. Why are they going to the streets at the same time? They have to decide. Don’t you see the contradiction there?

BBC: How will you deal with bringing Malawians together?

President Mutharika: Well, first of all I guess we have to wait for the results of the case, which will be very soon. And once the results come out, and then we shall be in a position to see how we bring the country together. We are already talking as I said. Negotiations are going on.

BBC: Would you consider meeting the main opposition leaders directly?

President Mutharika: We will have to see what the agenda is. What are we going to be discussing? They have to define the agenda and see whether we accept the agenda. And then decide whether we are going to meet or not.

BBC: Your government has just recently banned demonstrations. You said you are not going to allow demonstrations in the country. The constitution allows for people to demonstrate?

President Mutharika: We haven’t banned demonstrations. My Government is not against these demonstrations. I support, I am one of the framers of this constitution. I am a comparative constitutional lawyer myself. I believe in the rule of law, but the constitution does not allow violent demonstrations. You have seen the destruction. That is taking place. A number of government buildings burned; total destroyed; people injured, 500 people severely injured.

The constitution does not allow that because there is a right to assemble of course, its part of the constitution, but also the right to property, a right to life and liberty of other people. When you engage in violent demonstrations, you are violating those of other rights. No right is absolute, so we have not banned demonstrations, we accept peaceful demonstrations they have been going on for the last five years and we want to continue; that’s part of democracy.