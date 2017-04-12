President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday, instituted the new Board of the Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM).

According to the press statement dated 11 April, 2017, and signed by Chief Secretary to government, Lloyd Muhura, economist Perks Ligoya has been appointed as the chairperson for the board.

Muhura said therefore, Ligoya ceases to be chair of the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDEF) with effect fromTuesday.

Ligoya is recently, former Malawi ambassador to India. Previous to this, Ligoya served as Reserve Bank governor under the Bungu administration.

Others appointed on the board include, Professor Grant Kalulanga, Chikumbutso Mkwamba, Chikumbutso Kalilombe, Pastor Tony Nyirenda, Victoria Mponera and Shrieesh Betrin.

President Mutharika also appointed some ex-official members who include Chief Director to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Budget Director of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development as well and Chief Economist to the Department of the Statutory Cooperation.