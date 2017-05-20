The sentiments expressed by the Secretary-General of the ruling DPP against the people of the northern region, must be rejected and vehemently denounced with the contempt they deserves.

Malawi is a democratic and multiparty state, and this democracy did not just fall from the clouds, there are people that sacrificed their happiness and lives, for all Malawians to enjoy freedom of democracy.

Unfortunately the very people that are being castigated as not to have any chance of ruling Malawi. These are the people who fought hard to pave the way for the silent tribes to be recognized and be able to rule this country.

The history of Malawi knows of the John Chilembwe and team, to be the hard heartening people to fight for independence of Malawi.

Apart from Chilembwe, no one rose up from Mulanje, Thyolo or Chiradzulu to speak out against Kamuzu Banda dictatorship, except Atati Mpakati. The largest part of the struggle for freedom and democracy was fought by our brothers and sisters from the north.

Without the strongest voice and fearless fight for an open society, not all of us from the south, could get a chance of becoming leaders of Malawi.

However, the Secretary-General must be condemned not only by the country as a whole, but also from within DPP itself.

DPP must know that all of it’s candidates except Joyce Banda, have been opportunists who climbed on the back of Muluzi. Without the backing and influence of Muluzi, the Mutharika’s were not going to rule this country.

Jeff wa Jeffrey is asked to withdraw her vulgar statement, her Party must punish her with suspension, for disgracing our nationalism. Failing which the Defenders of the Future of Malawi and the Save Malawi Foundation, will embark on a campaign to discredit DPP as a party of tribalists.

No one! Not even President Peter Mutharika, has the right to bad-mouth one tribe over another. We are placing it on President Mutharika to denounce tribalism and hatred among the people of our country.

Our Foundation believes that anyone, any citizen, from any corner of Malawi can become the president of Malawi. Because of this, we are going to start a new campaign for the rotation of presidential candidates, based on regions.

Failing which, we will revive the campaign for a federal system of government, in order to equalise the distribution of power and resources.

The DPP based, on its actions and the voices from their mouths, indicate it is a party promoting tribalism and hatred.

People of the north, will rule Malawi, because soon we are going to do away with politics of regionalism and tribalism.

We therefore demand a national apology to the people of the north by Jeffrey herself, as well as from the President.

For confidence-building purposes, on behalf of the nation of Malawi, we regret and apologize seeing a fellow Malawian doing what Jeff wa Jeffrey did by insulting northerners.

Malawi needs extravagant transformation for us to learn and throw away all exotic beliefs emulated from the former Malawi Congress Party.

This political nonsense must and needs to be stopped. Together we can hope and live a meaningful coexistence.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not, in any way, reflect the views of the editor or publisher.