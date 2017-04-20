President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday, said his government will bring to book anyone in Malawi who insults othe people or spreads false information against others on social media platforms.

This comes a few days after unknown some persons circulated Malawi Vice President’s forged resignation letter.

Speaking during a briefing on Fibre Project initiative, that is expected to improve internet services in the country at Kamuzu Palace, Mutharika said he will not allow the country to turn into a society of anarchy.

Mutharika asked Malawians should learn using social media as a tool to develop the country, and not to destroy it.

“Let me warn those people who think they can commit cybercrimes and get away with it, that the time of doing that is over. My government has put everything in order to bring to book such culprits,” said Mutharika.

The President then urged Malawians to use their Facebook and WhatsApp accounts responsibily. The President said “my government has now enacted some laws to criminalize anyone who misuses the internet.”

The Malawi leader described the social media as a tool for economic and political empowerment when it is used responsibly.

“Other countries have developed economically as well as politically because of the social media. We can also do that as a country, especially if we use social media with sense of patriotism, integrity, and responsibility,” he added.

Minister of Information, who is also government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, said that the coming of the Fios project, will improve all services that depend on internet accessibility.

The said project is expected to be launched on 26 April, 2017 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, and is likely to set to improve internet speed countrywide.

A company from China, is expected to work in conjunction with the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), who are an implementing company.