Our spirit of innovation is what will change this country. It is inspiring to see that Malawi has many people who are innovative. It is our duty to honourthem; encourage them; and inspire them.

And so, we have gathered to celebrate the Malawian spirit of innovation seen in men and women from all walks of life.

A team of netball girls who defeat mightier countries tells us that we can conquer with patriotism, integrity and hardwork. It takes the love for one’s country to fight for it. It takes innovative thinking to win. This is the patriotic spirit we need to tell the world that we are a nation of achievers.

When a public servant does more than the expected to save lives, that is the umunthu that we need.This is the integrity and human spirit with which we must save one another. That is the spirit that will develop this nation.

In developing this nation, everyone can make a difference. It is inspiring to see a young man from the village developing a maize mill driven by a bicycle wheel. We are challenged to believe that we can use whatever we have to innovate and make a difference.

There are many more stories that inspire us. This country has many more wonderful stories we need to celebrate. As such, I want to thank MBC for going to every village, community, every part of the country to show us what Malawians are capable of achieving.

To the men and women who have received the Innovations Awards tonight, I say well done!You have demonstrated to us that innovation is possible. Congratulations!

I know that we have a lot more deserving Malawians out there who have done wonderful initiatives. You may not be here tonight, but this celebration is also about you.

I know there are many in the business community, civil society, and civil service who work hard for this country. Sometimes, there is nobody to acknowledge and appreciate your efforts. But those that you serve in whatever community know what you did to them. Above all, your conscience knows your service to your country.

Let us serve Malawi with every ability and innovation we can afford.

Finally, let me take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. Celebrate with innovation, but with care!

May God bless you!

May God bless Malawi!

Thank you!