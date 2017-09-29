His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika returns to Malawi on Monday having successfully attended the 72nd UN General Assembly.

According to a public announcement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), President Mutharika is expected to return on Monday, 2nd October 2017, at 12:30 p.m. through the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

In the announcement, dated 28th September, 2017, Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd A. Muhara said the President attended the UNGA72 and other engagements.

Last year Peter Mutharika prolonged his trip to the UN as he had to attend to his illness and his whereabouts were never made available to the Malawi Public.