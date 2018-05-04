REPUBLIC OF MALAWI DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

by

HIS EXCELLENCY

PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

I

On the occasion of

THE STATE OPENING OF THE 3RD MEETING IN THE 47TH SESSION OF PARLIAMENT AND 2018/2019 BUDGET MEETING

LILONGWE

Friday, 4th May, 2018

• YOUR EXCELLENCY PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA,FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC OF

MALAWI;

• RIGHT HONOURABLE DR. SAULOS KLAUS CHILIMA, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI;

• RIGHT HONOURABLE RICHARD MSOWOYA, M.P., SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY;

• YOUR LORDSHIP HONOURABLE ANDREW NYIRENDA, SC, CHIEF JUSTICE;

• HONOURABLE DEPUTY SPEAKERS;

• HONOURABLE LEADER OF THE HOUSE;

• HONOURABLE CABINET MINISTERS AND DEPUTY MINISTERS;

• HONOURABLE JUSTICES OF APPEAL AND JUDGES OF THE HIGH COURT;

• HONOURABLE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION;

• LEADERS OF POLITICAL PARTIES REPRESENTED IN PARLIAMENT;

• HONOURABLE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT;

• HIS EXCELLENCY KIKKAN HAUGEN, DEAN OF THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS AND HEADS OF DIPLOMATIC

MISSIONS;

• MR. LLOYD MUHARA, CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT;

• DISTINGUISHED INVITED GUESTS;

• LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.

INTRODUCTION

Mr. Speaker, Sir, my Address this year is on delivering sustainable development.This is the title of my Address. My message is simple. We have delivered to the people, and we will continue delivering.

This month, four years ago – we were speaking of a broken economy, stagnated projects and smashed hopes. Today, we have the economy fixed, confidence regained, projects moving, and hope rising. Those of us who are proud of our nation should celebrate our economic efforts as a country. We all know that nothing works when the economy doesn’t work. And we know that a working economy is the beginning of a prospering nation.

The question is not whether Malawi is developing or not. The question is: which way is Malawi developing? Every time I come to address this house, we all want to know the policy direction

we are taking this country.

On this day, we all ask: where is our country coming from? We all ask: in what state is our country? And we all ask: what is our government doing? As we ask what Government is doing, let us also ask what role

each one of us is playing in developing our nation. Let us examine our responsibility.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, in this country, many people do not want to distinguish politics from development. We are a nation that carries our politics too far to the point of destroying development.

There are people whose only dream is aspiring to destroy this country. For example, the recent demonstrations were planned to trigger riots which was to lead to breaking and burning of property.

They wanted to create a state of chaos, panic and fear to make Malawi ungovernable. While we are rebuilding the economy, there are people who think of destroying it. This is unacceptable.

We enjoy our freedom of expression. But our political freedom must never bring disorder in this country. We want to develop this country.

There are people who cannot respect the principles of our governance. Our respect for governance must begin with our respect for this august House. We cannot be Parliamentarians who make laws in this House and go out to demonstrate against our own laws. This spirit of lawlessness cannot be accepted.

While you and I are making every effort to build confidence in Malawians, there are people whose job is creating hopelessness in the people.

There are people whose job is discouraging Malawians who want to work for their lives and for this nation. This must stop because we are destroying our own country. Destroying the self-confidence of the people is destroying the

country.

Let us learn to be proud of our efforts as a nation. We can differ

on politics, but we must agree and unite on developing this

nation.

The first point that we need to be proud of is what we have done

in macro-economic performance. Indeed, let me proceed to

outline our macro-economic outlook.

2

Macro-economic Outlook

Mr. Speaker, Sir, our macro-economic outlook is very bright.

Nobody says we have achieved economic perfection. Nobody

should say we don’t have challenges.

But we agree that there is now a clear sense of economic

direction and that we can count our achievements as a nation.

In general, we have achieved macro-economic stability, inflation

reduction and a rebound in economic growth.

The International Monetary Fund has just given us a vote of

confidence. This week, the IMF has approved a new Extended

Credit Facility for the next three years. This means the IMF is

satisfied with our economic management.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Honourable Members! We are making history.

In 2014, we had a deficit that nearly equaled our annual

national budget. It has taken us three years to turn around the

economy from the devastation of cashgate, and through national

disasters of floods, drought and hunger.

Four years ago, inflation was at 24 per cent. Today, we have

delivered a single digit inflation. Four years ago, interest rates

were at 25 per cent. Today, interest rates are at 16 per cent. We

have taken our foreign currency import cover from the lowest

point to the highest point in our economic history. From an

import cover of below 2 months, our import cover now stands at

6 months. Our local currency is now stable and predictable.

In these few years, we have taken GDP Growth Rate from 2.4

per cent. In 2018, we expect growth to be at 4 per cent. In 2019,

we expect growth to rise to 6 per cent.

3

Mr. Speaker, Sir, this House may ask: is our economic

performance benefiting our people? The answer is yes! Our

progress does not mean all people are economically equal. That

does not happen anywhere on earth. The point is: there are signs

of progress with more people participating in the economy to

create their own opportunities.

With the state of our economy, our business community find it

easier to access forex for smooth cross-border trade. For two

years now, prices of fuel have not risen. Consumers tell us prices

of many goods in shops and fares of buses have been stable.

There is more business in construction materials because

Malawians are building more than ever – and you can see this

all around us. Malawians are buying more cars than ever

because more and more people can afford a car. You can see the

rising population of vehicles on our roads. You can see the rising

demand for fuel as new filling stations are rising everywhere.

In our villages, you can see more men and women constructing

modern houses with iron-sheets. In our communities, you can

see young men buying motorbikes because now they can afford.

These motorbikes are transforming the transport system in rural

communities.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, whether we like it or not, whether we have

chosen to see or not to see – there is a quiet economic

revolution slowly happening among our own people while we

watch.

With a growing economy, revenue grows; and with growing

revenue, we can do more for our people using our own national

resources.

4

Within the means of our resources, we are delivering more roads

to the people; delivering new desks to our schools and delivering

rural electricity to various trading centres and communities.

We have delivered a new road to the people of Kasiya and Santhe

with our own resources. We are delivering a road to the people

of Njakwa, Livingstonia and Chitimba with our revenue. In June,

we are starting the road from Rumphi to Nthalire and Chitipa via

Nyika National Park with our local resources. This is what

happens when an economy is growing.With our resources, we

are delivering new infrastructure in our universities.

This year, we will do more to collect more revenue and deliver

more services. We expect to implement broad-based tax reforms

that foster a simple, efficient, transparent and fair tax system. At

the same time, we expect to increase salaries of our civil servants

as a motivation across the board.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me now turn to Agriculture. We are heavily

investing in irrigation because this is what will make us a

resilient economy. We want to be an economy of all seasons, an

economy that stands against climate fluctuations.

We are transforming agriculture by moving from subsistence to

commercial farming. In order to achieve this goal, we are

implementing the Malawi Agricultural Commercialisation

Project. We will select and focus on crops for value chains. We

will form cooperatives in order to create productive alliances and

value addition chains.

We are also implementing the Agricultural Sector-Wide

Approach Programme. Our goal is to enable small-holder

farmers to have access to investment capital and markets.

5

As part of this program, we plan to construct 4,000 kilometers

of roads in order to enable our farming communities access

markets. This work began in March. As I speak, 40 contractors

are already on the ground upgrading rural access roads and

building bridges in various communities.

We are also in the process of delivering the Nthola-Ilola-Ngosi

Irrigation Scheme to the people of Karonga. We are developing

Nchalo Irrigation Scheme. More investors are coming to develop

new farms and increase value addition. For example, a new farm

in Chapananga is investing in aquaculture and production of

biofuels from bamboos. This is innovative.

We have a major Greenbelt project on smart irrigation farming

targeting 24,000 hectares. Investors are set to partner with

Nchalo Farmers’ Association.

Finally, we are implementing the Shire Valley Transformation

irrigation programme. This programme covers about 40,000

hectares. This is our project – funded by a loan from World

Bank. By August, we should start constructing intake canals.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, the complete picture of our irrigation program

says one thing. Malawi’s irrigation programme is going to be the

biggest irrigation program in the Southern Africa Region.

MINING DEVELOPMENT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, in recognition of the huge potential the mining

sector has on the country’s economic growth and development,

Government has been implementing a number of initiatives

aimed at increasing investments in the sector.

6

Some of the initiatives include: capacity building in mining

contract negotiation and in development of modern mining

agreements. We want ensure that we enter into mining

agreements that are balanced, equitable, fair and beneficial to

the people.

We have also adopted a regionally competitive Mining Fiscal

Regime. This will ensure that investors will have confidence in

the sector. Increased investment in mining will result in job

creation and more revenue for social and economic growth.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, we are reviewing the Mines and Minerals Act

of 1981 and the Petroleum Act of 1983. We want to improve the

legal environment of the mining industry to enhance

development of the sector and increase its benefits to the people.

The Bills are expected to be tabled in this sitting of Parliament.

PRIVATE SECTOR DEVELOPMENT, INDUSTRY AND

TRADE

Mr. Speaker, Sir, we are moving Malawi from aid to trade. For

us to realize this, we are promoting Foreign Direct Investment.

We need to have bigger private sector and a smaller Government

that is efficient. We need private sector investment for job

creation and an expanded revenue base.

The Foreign Direct Investment program is now paying off. We

now have a textile company being established in Salima. This

company will eventually produce yarn and cloth for export to

China, India, United States, South Africa and other countries.

7

We have also seen the coming of business parks in Lilongwe and

Blantyre besides other investments.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, I have one appeal to Malawians. Let us be

creative and innovative in our business spirit. Malawi has a lot

of products that are rated among the best in other countries.

What we need is to brand them with the best pride of Malawi.

Chambo is known to be one of the best tasty fish in the region.

Kilombero rice and our macadamia nuts are very well known in

countries like Scotland. These are only some examples. Let us

brand our products as the best of Malawi.

INTEGRATED RURAL DEVELOPMENT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me now speak about integrated rural

development. Our goal is to take development to the people

instead of taking people to development. Malawians in rural

areas should not be going to the city in search of opportunities

and a higher quality of life. Let us take opportunities to the

communities. People in rural areas also deserve a high quality of

life. That is why we are building rural roads, developing rural

growth centres, constructing stadiums, providing rural

electricity and taking the internet fibre optic backbone to the

people.

In the 2017/18 financial year, we have delivered the Nthalire

Rural Growth Centre to the people of Chitipa. It is now ready for

handover to Chitipa District Council for operations.

We have delivered Nambuma Rural Growth Centre to the people

of Dowa. To complete the work, we have designs in place for the

Dowa-Nambuma road. The road will be constructed using fuel

levy.

8

We have delivered Malomo Rural Growth Centre in Ntchisi. For

easy access to the centre, we have advertised for contractors for

Malomo-Ntchisi Road. The project will be funded by fuel levy.

We have delivered Jenda Rural Growth Centre and it is now

ready for handover to M’belwa District Council.

We are finalizing Mkanda Rural Growth Centre in Mchinji. We

will hand it over the to the people of Mchinji within 2018. We

have also started constructing a tarmac road to Mkanda.

In addition, we are finalizing works on Chitekesa Rural Growth

Centre in Phalombe and Chapananga Rural Growth Centre in

Chikwawa.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me talk about stadiums we are

constructing in rural areas. These facilities are important. Ask

the youth and they will tell you their value to us as a society.

Sports is the pride of our country and we need to support it.

Let us provide facilities and support Malawians who love

sports – and there are many of us. Those who say we must stop

building stadiums do not wish our youth and sports lovers well.

Therefore, we will continue building stadiums in our cities and

rural areas.

TOURISM, WILDLIFE AND CULTURE

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Malawi continues to be one of the world’s best

tourism destinations. This month of May, Malawi has been

recognized by the CNN as one of the best 15 destinations to be

visited in the world. There have been more of such reports.

9

Government remains committed to develop the tourism sector

by providing enabling policy and legal frameworks. We have

therefore developed the National Tourism Policy and the

National Wildlife Policy. We are also inviting serious investors to

invest in tourism.

As Government, we will continue to provide infrastructure that

facilitates tourism. In Mangochi, we will expedite plans to

construct a new airport that can take the world directly to Lake

Malawi.

As most of us know, Nyika National Park is rated in the top ten

of the most beautiful places in Africa. The road from Rumphi to

Nthalire and Chitipa via the national park should make this

park more accessible to the world.

We will continue providing infrastructure such as access roads

to more facilities to attract more tourists.

However, let me urge the Ministry responsible to create more

global networks that sell Malawi to the world. There is demand

for information on Malawi out there.

PUBLIC HEALTH

Mr. Speaker, Sir, let us now talk about health. Our goal is to

ensure good health for every Malawian.

We want to improve access to health services by expanding some

of the existing health facilities and constructing new ones. Very

soon, we will stop sending our people to South Africa, India and

Tanzania for cancer treatment.

10

Construction of Malawi’s first-ever national Cancer Centre is

progressing well and the project is expected to be completed

before end of this year.

Progress on Phalombe District Hospital and Domasi Community

Hospital projects is also on course.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government is establishing boards to run

Kamuzu Central Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital,

Zomba Central Hospital, Mzuzu Central Hospital and Zomba

Mental Hospital. This will improve management of the hospitals

and ensure more efficient delivery of services to our people.

Government has procured medical equipment worth 5.9 million

dollars for 49 health facilities. Some of the equipment has

already started arriving in the country. Each of the 49 facilities

will get standard minimum package of the equipment required

to provide essential health care.

Let me also report that we are addressing shortage of health

workers by among others, filling some of the vacant positions

using the Global Fund grant and our own local resources.

These include nurses for the vacant posts at the New Paediatric

Surgery and Intensive Care Unit at Queen Elizabeth Central

Hospital. We are also recruiting 858 health workers for the

different levels of health care system using the current Global

Fund grant.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government is determined to end the problem

of drug theft in public health facilities. We established the Drug

Theft Investigation Unit to investigate cases of suspected theft of

medicines and medical supplies. The trend of drug theft is

declining.

11

In addition, Cabinet has approved the Pharmacy and

Medicines Regulation Bill, 2018, which provides stiffer

penalties for offenders in drug supplies.

I should also report that we are globally doing well in our

management of HIV and AIDS. Malawi is one of the top-rated

countries in the world in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Government places priority on the fight against HIV and AIDS.

We have continued to scale up free treatment program. As a

result, we have reduced new HIV infections by 42 per cent

between 2003 and 2017.

However, malaria continues to be a global public health

problem. In the country, malaria alone contributes 30 per cent

of all Out-Patient Department cases and 40 per cent of all

admissions.

We are therefore taking serious steps to achieve the global target

of eliminating malaria by 2030. I am, therefore, pleased to

announce that on all malaria impact indicators, the country is

on track to achieve strategic targets and move into the

elimination phase of the disease.

EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Mr. Speaker, Sir, quality education is key to the

socio-economic development of our country. To this end,

Government is committed to provide high quality education to

its citizens.

Let me report to this House some of the major achievements we

have delivered to the people.

12

In the Basic Education Sub-sector, we have recruited and

deployed 34,700 primary school teachers across the country

since 2014. We are making progress with construction of 3

Teacher Training Colleges in Rumphi, Mchinji and Chikwawa.

These will be completed in 2 years’ time.

Currently, we have delivered over 200 classrooms and other

facilities such as teachers’ houses. We are also constructing

286 more classrooms in schools across the country.

In the forthcoming Financial Year, we will commence the

construction of more primary schools in the cities of Lilongwe,

Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, in secondary education sub-sector,

Government has recruited, promoted and upgraded about 2,500

teachers. We want every child to attend school. We have

therefore increased bursary and cash transfer schemes to needy

students in secondary schools. No child should fail to be

educated because of poverty because it is the poor child who

most needs education.

In addition, we are constructing more girls’ hostels, laboratory

and library blocks in the country.

At the same time, we are promoting quality and increasing

access to university education. We have constructed new

infrastructures at Chancellor College, the Polytechnic, Mzuzu

University and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural

Resources.

This House should also note that we are delinking colleges of

the University of Malawi to become independent universities. We

want them to grow and take in more students across the

13

country. Further, we have started constructing Mombera

University in Mzimba in order to improve livestock production

for local consumption and export.

GENDER, WOMEN AND DEVELOPMENT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, we are taking necessary steps to ensure

increased participation of women in the 2019 tripartite elections.

We have mounted the 50-50 campaign in line with our

aspirations and international agreements on gender equality.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, we have adequate legal and policy framework

to guide implementation of gender programmes and safeguard

the rights of women.

Let me also report that we have nullified 600,000 child

marriages. Children that have been withdrawn from child

marriages are now back in schools.

Over the past year, we have harmonized gender related laws. At

the same time, we have also established the Women Economic

Empowerment Fund to accelerate the implementation of 40:60

quota representation as provided in the Gender Equality Act of

2013.

CHILD PROTECTION AND DEVELOPMENT

My Government cares for and values our children. We have

therefore revised the National Early Child Development Policy to

facilitate early childhood development services for all our

children.

14

Government has constructed 141 Community Based Childcare

Centres across the country. We have trained over 14,000

caregivers.

We have also rolled out the Child Protection Information

Management System in ten districts. This system will provide

accurate and real time data on children issues for our decision

making. Government will roll out the system to all remaining

districts.

THE ELDERLY AND PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

Mr. Speaker, Sir, the elderly and persons with disabilities have

equal rights to all of us. My Government will therefore continue

to promote the quality of life of older persons and persons with

disabilities.

During the 2017/18 financial year, Government provided

vocational skills and rehabilitation training to 296 persons with

disabilities.

We also provided various assistive devices to 753 persons with

disabilities and older persons. We launched the Disability

Communication Strategy.

We increased intake of students at Mulanje Vocational and

Rehabilitation Training School for the Blind following

construction of modern hostels at the institution.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, in 2016, Government commissioned a study

on the life of elderly people in the country. Based on the findings

of the study, we will work on a pension scheme to eradicate

social and economic hardships the elderly face.

15

In the coming financial year, we will review the Witchcraft Act of

1911 to strengthen the protection of older persons from

witchcraft related violence.

We will continue to implement the National Response and Action

Plan on Albinism.

We will construct a Rehabilitation and Vocational Skills Training

Centre for persons with disabilities in the Northern Region.

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT AND EMPOWERMENT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, youth empowerment is a priority of my

Government.

We have seen young people graduating from the community

colleges we are establishing. They have gone out to become

entrepreneurs and create jobs.

We are delivering the Jobs for Youth Project with support from

the African Development Bank. Our youths are being trained in

skills for businesses.

We are training youth at SMEDI for them to operate business in

the agriculture supply chain.

We have delivered to our youth community stadiums for their

recreation and talent development.

We have expanded and re-equipped our four National Technical

Colleges and our public universities for the training of our youth.

16

SOCIAL PROTECTION PROGRAMMES

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government will continue to implement

programmes that uplift living standards of our people.

We have therefore scaled up social cash transfer from 18 to all

28 districts. Now we are giving money to more than 300,000

households.

Through Public Works Programme, we are supporting 986,000

households each year. People are using this money to buy food,

farm inputs and school materials for their children.

ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Mr. Speaker, Sir, we promised roads to the people of Malawi.

Roads are development. We have delivered roads to the people.

We have rehabilitated the 81.7 km Chikwawa-Ngabu-Bangula

Road. We have completed the phase 1 of upgrading of the

Jenda-Edingeni Road. This involves upgrading of 15 km from

Jenda to Chindoka.

We have completed the upgrading of Milepa-Chiradzulu road

section of the Chiringa-Migowi-MiseuFolo-Chiradzulu and

Nguludi Spur Road Project.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, a number of projects are at different stages of

completion. These include:

n Zomba-Jali-Phalombe-Chitakale Road,

n Lilongwe Old Airport-Kasiya-Santhe Road,

n Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road,

17

n Karonga–Songwe Road,

n Njakwa–Livingstonia Road,

n Liwonde-Mangochi Road,

n Parliament Round About–Bingu National Stadium

Dual Carriage Way,

n Dual Carriage Way from Chileka Airport to Clock

Tower in Blantyre, and

n The Blantyre Ring Road where the first phase from

Chigumula to Mpemba has started.

We have just started constructing phase 1 of the Ntcheu–

Tsangano-Neno Road and the Lirangwe–Chingale–Machinga

Road.

In the forthcoming financial year, we are planning for Phase 2 of

Lumbadzi–Dowa–Chezi Road, Kawere – Mkanda Road and Phase

2 of Jenda–Edingeni Road.

Mr Speaker, Sir, the people in the cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe,

Zomba and Blantyre can see that we are modernizing their cities

with dual carriage ways and interchanges.

We have delivered improved roads to the people in the townships

in these cities.

However, Mr. Speaker, Sir, I am aware that Lilongwe City

Council has been underperforming in this area. There is no

excuse. I urge the Parliamentary Committee on Local Authorities

to do its job and make the Council perform.

18

WATER TRANSPORT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government has continued to invest in the

water transport subsector. In March this year we completed the

rehabilitation of the Nkhata-Bay Jetty which sunk in 2016.

In the coming financial year, we will procure two patrol boats to

enhance law enforcement and ensure that only licensed vessels

operate on Lake Malawi.

We also have plans to roll-out freight services to Mbamba Bay on

the Mtwara Corridor, introduce a regular freight service between

Chilumba and Liwonde and construct a port at Liwonde.

RAIL TRANSPORT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government completed the rehabilitation of

99 km section of the rail network from Nkaya to Nayuchi.

We also completed the rehabilitation of the 96 km Limbe-Nkaya

section of the rail network as well as spot railway rehabilitation

of the Balaka-Salima-Kanengo section of the rail network.

We have started rehabilitating the 399 km railway section from

Nkaya to Mchinji.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, I have more news.

We are reviving the railway from Limbe to Beira and designs are

almost completed. We expect to start construction works by the

end of the year.

We are negotiating for a new railway from Lilongwe to Mbeya in

Tanzania. But we are also going to construct another railway

19

from Mbeya to Chilumba to connect with water transport where

we will add more vessels to sail as far as Monkeybay. The

Memorandum of Understanding has been signed and we expect

the project to be on Build-Operate-and -Transfer model.

At the same time, we intend to dualise the M1 Road from

Blantyre to Karonga. Let us change Malawi once and for all.

AIR TRANSPORT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, we are transforming air transport in the

country.

Let me report that the process of establishing a Civil Aviation

Authority to discharge functions previously carried out by the

Civil Aviation department is under way.

We are making progress with rehabilitation and expansion

works at Kamuzu and Chileka International Airports.

Construction works at KIA are scheduled to be completed in

April, 2019.

Mr Speaker, Sir, we are also negotiating with investors to

construct a new international airport in Mangochi and we are

making good progress. This airport will come with high standard

hotels and transform tourism along Lake Malawi. Time has come

to transform this country, and that is what we are doing.

WATER DEVELOPMENT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, we continue to make some significant

progress in the area of water development.

20

We have delivered portable water to the people of Chitipa

through the Kelenge Water Supply System.

We have delivered water to people of Mangochi through the New

Mangochi Water Supply Treatment Works.

And works are in progress for the Likhubula-Blantyre Water

Supply System.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, I should also report that upgrading of Liwonde

Barrage is on track and works are expected to be completed by

end October, 2018. The Liwonde Barrage is an important

infrastructure as it regulates the level and flow of water in the

Shire River for various purposes. This includes water supply,

hydroelectricity generation, irrigation and control of flooding.

ENERGY

Mr. Speaker, Sir, I always say the first step towards solving a

problem is to accept the problem. You cannot solve a problem by

denying it.

My statement is not a blame of the past. My statement is an

explanation of the causes of our situation and what we are doing

about it.

Let us accept that power shortage is a problem in this country.

Let us accept that power shortage has been a problem for many

years because we never invested to solve the problem. In short,

for fifty years, we never cared much that this country would

have eighteen million people in need of energy.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, when I hear Malawians being angry because

we have power shortage, I understand. We have let down

21

Malawians for too many years since Independence. When people

point fingers at me, I also understand that it is the sacrifice of

leadership to carry the responsibility of those who governed this

country before me.

But let us accept that the little hydropower we invested in is

facing serious challenges because climate is adverse and water

levels in Lake Malawi keep fluctuating. And let us accept that we

are the only Government that is confronting the power problem

head-on!

Let me also emphasise to this House that the diesel generators

are only temporary. And yes, temporary measures are expensive.

That is the cost we pay for neglecting our energy sector for fifty

years as a country.

We are the first Government to declare comprehensive plans to

end power shortage now and for generations to come. This

country needs not less than 2,000 megawatts in order to serve

our households, serve the manufacturing industry and for

Malawi to start serious mining.

That is why I have directed that we must double the current

power supply of 360MW to 720MW by 2020. And we must

generate at least 1,000MW by 2023. That is why we are

diversifying power generation into coal energy, wind power, solar

power, gas power and expand the current hydro system by

building dams.

We are working on inter-connections with our neighbouring

countries to tap power already generated out there.

22

We are making progress with plans to construct a dam on Shire

River in order to expand our hydro-power system. We are going

to construct a dam at Mpatamanga Gorge.

The feasibility was done and World Bank has committed to cofinance

the project. This project will add 300 megawatts to the

national grid and it will add capacity to Kapichira with at least

another 100 megawatts.

We continue to pursue implementation of the Kam’mwamba

Coal Fired Power Plant for 300 megawatts. We have resolved

most of the challenges that have delayed us and we are making

progress. Our target of completion of construction remains the

year 2021.

We are also negotiating for another 500 megawatts coal fired

power project in the Neno side. This is to be implemented by

Millennium Energy.

We are negotiating another coal power plant that can potentially

produce 300 megawatts in Liwonde.

We are also negotiating with yet another coal fired power plant

in either Salima or Golomoti.

There are several more long-term projects we are pursuing

because I want this country to resolve the power shortage

problem forever. We need to say farewell to blackouts. And we

will do it!

23

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government is committed to provide enabling

environment for the development of the Information

Communications and Technology (ICT) Sector.

In the past two years, my Government has enacted progressive

laws to make the sector effective and robust. These laws include

the E-transactions and Cyber Security Act, the Communication

Act and the Access to Information Act.

Last year, I launched the National Fibre Backbone Project. We

want to connect all major sectors of the economy and

Government agencies in the country to a high speed optical fiber

based.

We want rural communities to access ICT right in their

communities. We have therefore delivered 114 telecentres to the

people.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, in the next financial year, Government will

start constructing 30 additional telecentres in new

constituencies across the country.

We will continue with Connect a School project to ensure that all

Government secondary schools have well serviced computer

laboratories

LANDS, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Mr. Speaker, Sir, I promised decent houses to the poor. I come

here to report that we are delivering.

24

The Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme is

making good progress.

As I speak, we have delivered houses to more than 11,000

households who would not have been able to afford a decent

home.

Mr Speaker, Sir, let me stress here that my Government will

continue with this programme. Some of the Honourable

Members here and critics out there are against this programme.

They themselves have more than one big house. But they do not

want a widow who stays in a shack to own just a small decent

house. Stop being selfish! We will keep delivering decent houses

to those in need.

Mr Speaker, Sir, in the 2017/18 financial year, Government

continued to implement measures aimed at improving land

tenure and security.

This year, Government will develop subsidiary legislation for the

10 pieces of land related laws that were enacted in 2016.

Currently, only the subsidiary legislation for the Customary

Land Act has been finalized and is currently in force.

Government will also develop and implement a rollout road map

for the improved land administration and governance

programme in line with the new Land Laws.

THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

Mr. Speaker, Sir, my Government remains steadfast in the fight

against corruption.

25

That is why we have been increasing budget allocations to

institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Financial

Intelligence Authority.

As I speak, Government is investigating a total of 1,009 cases.

Out of these, 640 were completed. Of the completed cases, 143

were recommended for prosecution. Further, 3,786 corruption

complaints were also handled and processed.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government continues to promote integrity,

accountability and transparency in various public and private

institutions in the country through implementation of

corruption prevention programs as well as capacity building for

institutional integrity committees.

Let me repeat what I have said before. I will not shield anyone

who is suspected of corruption. No one is above the law. There

is evidence that people in my Government can be investigated

and prosecuted.

There is also evidence that we are containing and reducing

corruption. There are international reports on record testifying

that my Government is fighting corruption successfully.

The challenge we face is that while we are fighting corruption,

some are politicizing corruption. Let me repeat. Stop politicizing

corruption and join me in fighting corruption. Stop denying

corruption and join me in fighting corruption. Fighting

corruption demands a collective fight. Let us join hands and

fight corruption.

26

2019 TRIPARTITE ELECTIONS

Mr. Speaker, Sir, next year we are holding tripartite elections.

The Malawi Electoral Commission has already started

preparations for the elections.

In this regard, I would like to appeal to all Malawians and all

political parties to ensure a peaceful process towards the

elections.

I further appeal to all eligible citizens to register for them to be

able to vote next year.

PUBLIC SECTOR REFORMS

Mr. Speaker, Sir, we launched the Public Sector Reforms

Programme in 2015 to improve public service delivery.

We have delivered the National ID to 9 million citizens. Now we

will be giving health services to only our citizens.

With the ID, we have made it easy for our people to access

services such as passport and licence processing.

With the ID, we have flushed out ghost beneficiaries and

duplication in social welfare programmes such as Public Works

Programme and Social Cash Transfer.

With the ID, the risk of non-repayment of loans has gone down.

Financial institutions will easily be doing background checks on

the credibility of the borrower. This will lower the cost of

borrowing.

27

We have delivered the ID to the people of Malawi, and everyone

agrees this is transformation. The Malawi Identity Card is one of

the best IDs in the world. Our next move Mr. Speaker, Sir, is to

ensure that we undertake a collective effort to integrate all

possible social services on the ID.

Therefore, I would like to urge the Ministry responsible to

convene all stakeholders and agree on a plan for integrating

various social services on the ID. This must happen sooner than

later. I want the ID Card to be fully maximized.

In the 2017/18 financial year, we piloted Mlambe One Stop

Service Delivery Centre. We are bringing public services under

one roof. This is saving time and costs to our people.

In the next financial year, we will establish 8 more Mlambe

centres across the country.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, to deepen Public Sector Reforms, we have put

in place policy and legal framework to guide the implementation

of the reforms in all the sectors.

In February this year, Government adopted the first ever Malawi

Public Sector Reforms Policy and Malawi Public Service

Management Policy. The Malawi Public Sector Reforms Policy

will institutionalize the reforms in all branches of Government.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government will also review various

legislations such as Public Service Act and its regulations.

We will harmonize the 8 Public Service Commissions into the

Malawi Public Commissions Act and its regulations.

28

We have finalized a Bill for the establishment of the Malawi

School of Government to provide training for leadership and

management in the public service.

NATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

Mr. Speaker, Sir, peace and security are critical to development.

My Government will continue to implement measures to sustain

the peace and keep our people safe.

On this note, we have increased the number of police officers

and equipped them with modern public order equipment. With

support from the Peoples Republic of China, the Malawi Police

Service has received over 100 vehicles to ease mobility

challenges.

We have a plan to construct police forensic laboratory as a major

step in the fight against crime.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, this year we have launched the National

Security Policy and the National Peace Policy. These documents

will enhance collaboration and coordination among state

security agencies as well as non-state actors.

To improve the management of immigration and citizenship

services, we are strengthening immigration services through

recruitment of more officers and the introduction of Integrated

Border Control System.

We will also be adopting automated Permit and Visa processing

and issuing systems.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me report that Government is

implementing several projects in Malawi Defence Force units

29

across the country, including maintenance of office buildings,

connection of all military establishments to utilities and

construction of dwelling units.

In conclusion, Mr. Speaker, Sir, we have delivered. And we are

delivering!

But we need our collective support to develop our country.

We have proven that Malawi can rise and shine if we work with

patriotism, integrity and hardwork.

We have tried and proven that we can transform this country.

We have proven that we can make Malawi a prosperous nation.

Now, let us move with that conviction.

God bless our country.

Thank you!