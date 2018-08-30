Malawi President arrived in China and has already fulfilled engagements with an eye to helping in the development of Malawi.

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika Wednesday met the Executive Management of NORICO, an investment group involved in Agriculture, Mining and Infrastructure development.

Mutharika will also hold talks with Speaker of the Chinese National Assembly.

According to his itinerary, the second part of his visit will be on September 3 where he will have meetings with the Chinese business community and have a working tour to Xi’an City, Capital of Shaanxi Province in Northwest of China.

During the visit, Mutharika will hold bilateral discussions with leaders of the Shaanxi Province.

Mutharika was seen off by senior government officials, including Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa, Malawi Defense Force deputy commander Clement Namangale, Police Inspector General Rodnye Jose and members of the diplomatic community.

The Summit will be attended by Heads of State and Government of People’s Republic of China and of over 50 African countries, as well as representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC), United Nations and several International Organizations.

FOCAC, and another programme called the Belt and Road Initiative, are part of President Xi Jinping’s policy of advancement commonly called the XI Jinping Thought. It is a set of 14 points, part of which is to “establish a common destiny between Chinese people and other people around the world with a peaceful international e