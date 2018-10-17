PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Presidency says Cyril is receiving medical attention and making a good recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been able to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for a scheduled binational commission owing to a chest infection, the presidency said on Tuesday.

“President Ramaphosa was due to travel to Kinshasa yesterday, Monday 15 October 2018, but was advised by doctors to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection before undertaking prolonged travel. The president is receiving medical attention and making a good recovery,” said the presidency in a statement.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo will at a future stage ratify the agreements reached between the two countries at the 11th session of the binational commission currently underway in Kinshasa.”

Khusela Diko, the spokesperson for the president said: “The South African government has been in communication with the government of the DRC regarding this change in President Ramaphosa’s schedule and has expressed its appreciation for the DRC’s hosting of the official and ministerial deliberations that have taken place in Kinshasa in preparation for the participation of the two heads of government in the binational commission”.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is already in the DRC.