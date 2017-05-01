Presidential advisor on Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Mabvuto Bamusi, over the weekend attacked the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for being the most corrupted entities in the country.

Bamusi said that despite being at the forefront of attacking government, the CSOs have the worst record of accountability, and are stealing from ordinary Malawians.

According to him, government is planning to direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe such CSOs.

“The CSOs need to be accountable before accusing government of failing to address corruption in the country. Government is planning to expose such kind of CSOs, especially on how the they have been stealing from Malawians,” Bamusi said.

Apart from being corrupt, Bamusi faulted the CSOS for failing to engage in a dialogue with government on matters affecting the public.

However, Gift Trapence of Centre for Development of the People (CEDEP), challenged government to bring evidence of corruption.

According to him, Bamusi’s remarks is aimed at muting the CSOs from criticizing government, particularly on its malpractices.

Trapence said that the COSs will continue taking government to task, until things change for the better for all Malawians.