Blantyre, March 6, 2019: Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the Presidential Cup district finals will be staged this weekend and on March 8, 9 and 10, 2019 across the country.

According to FAM Director of Competitions and Communication, Gomezgani Zakazaka, in the central region, winner of Tolano FC and Young Destroyers will meet the winner between Young Talent and Mvera Money, in an all Dowa affair and the semis will be played on March 3 and 4,2019.

He said in Ntcheu, the winner of Kaliati FC and Mzamani FC will play the winner between Police Force and Young Professionals with the semifinals staged on March 3 and 4,

He added that in Nkhotakota and Salima, quarter finals will be played on March 2, 3 and 4.

“In Ntchisi, Blue Rangers against Mpalo FC on March 4, 2019 and Ntchisi CCG, Dedza Dynamos and Lobi Young Soccer Reserves will meet on March 4, 2019 at Dedza Stadium. Lilongwe City Hammers versus Airbase on March 3, at a venue to be announced later.

“Mkanda Ranks and Kachamba FC of Mchinji will meet on March 4, while Kaponde FC and Zebra FC will face off on March 3.

In the northern region, Sundowns and Kapenda will meet on March 2,” Zakazaka said.

Zakazaka said in Blantyre, the finals will be played during the weekend of March 8 and 9.

The whole fixture for the northern region is as follows: Chitipwiri United and KK Challengers of Rumphi will meet on March 3, at Police, Meru versus Iponga/MMUDI on March 10, at Karonga Community Centre Ground, Blue Sport versus Mzuzu Allstars on March 10 at Enukweni.

Try Again versus Mighty Islanders on March 10, at Likoma Community Centre Ground, Jenda United versus Leopard Matches on March 9, at Chimkusa ground, Morocco vs Kadona Stars/Chichiri on March 10, at Chintheche ground.

Firxtures for the southern region: Invisible Bullets versus Mapolofe FC on March 2 at Balaka Stadium, Neno United versus Mtendere FC on March 3 at Neno ground, Presscane FC versus Mtero FC on March 3 at Mwanza Community Centre Ground.

Nsulupi FC and Nchima FC of Thyolo will meet on March 3 at Nchima ground, Mulanje Mission Vs Lujeri on March 3 at Mulanje Park Stadium, Chiringa Medicals of Pahlombe Vs Mpasa on March 2 at Phalombe Secondary School ground.

In Zomba, Disciples Vs Thondwe United on March 3 at Gymkana Club, Inondo FC Vs Makanjira on March 3 at Mangochi Stadium, Nselema FC Vs Machinga Academy on March 3 at Liwonde, Nsanje Medicals Vs Phokora FC on March 4 at Nsanje Stadium.

Elsewhere, Chitera will play against All Stars FC on March 3 at Chiradzulu Secondary School and Mkhanga FC will lock horns with Umodzi FC on March 3 at Chikwawa Community Centre Ground.

The Presidential Initiative of Sports Cup, launched in 2009 in 2009 took a break for two years from 2014 due to some logistical challenges and the trophy resurfaced in 2016. Mighty Wanderers were the first champions of the cup in 2009 followed by the CIVO, Wanderers reclaimed the cup in 2011.

Nyasa Big Bullets, who clinched the trophy in 2012, were the last champions of the cup in 2016 after beating Moyale Barracks. Malawi Defense Force side MAFCO won the 2013 edition of the cup.

The competition’s objective is to identify talent and operates as a development programme competed at grassroots level by district and regional teams.