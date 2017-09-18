The Malawi Handball Association (MAHA), says the 2017 edition of the Handball Presidential Cup, will take place in October.

MAHA’s General Secretary Dennis Kumwenda, confirmed the development in an exclusive interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday.

Kumwenda said government through the Sports Council, has channeled K1 million to the association to host this year’s competition.

“The Malawi Sports Council has given us the sum of K1million to host this year’s Handball Presidential Cup. The competition will be played in October and each region will be asked to produce two teams,” said Kumwenda.

He added that the aim of the Presidential Cup is to indentify talent and players for the National Handball Team, which will take part in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Challenge Trophy next year.

Kumwenda hailed the Malawi Government for supporting Handball development in the country through the Presidential Cup, calling upon private sector investors to emulate the kind gesture.

“Handball has the potential to put Malawi on the world map, so we are calling upon all Malawians to come and support us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Southern and Eastern Region Handball teams have organized presidential cup preparatory friendly matches to be played on Saturday in Blantyre at Limbe Primary School Handball Court.

According to the Eastern Region Handball Development Officer, Jack Gunde, the teams that will take part in the friendly matches are Limbe, Ndirande, and Chigumula from the Southern Region, while Cobbe Barracks from Zomba, will represent the Eastern Region.

Handball is one of the minority sports in the world and it was introduced in Malawi in the year 2005.

Handball is a game where two teams of seven players each (six outfield players and a goalkeeper) pass a ball using their hands with the aim of throwing it into the goal of the other team.

Players advance the ball by throwing it from player to player down the court using their hands.