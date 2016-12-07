Publicly supported marches against the abortion Bill today forced the Malawi government to publicly capitulate and give in to those who believe government is being bullied by outside forces.

Thousands of Malawians in major cities of the country took to the streets on Tuesday to send a strong message to the government that they are not ready to embrace the culture of terminating life through abortion.

The demonstrations were organized on the heels of plans allegedly by the government to legalise abortion and homosexuality in the country.

The pro-life marches, held under the theme, ‘Lighting the Candle’, attracted people from different denominations who are united in their stand against abortion and homosexuality.

“We cannot install a culture of death in our country,” said one of a Catholic Christian who joined people donning all white t-shirts in the ‘march for life’.

The demos paid immediate dividends as Government late today released the presser below:

Government wishes to dismiss categorically claims that there is an Abortion Bill ready for debate in the National Assembly. The truth of the matter is that the Law Commission has developed a Report and made recommendations to Government to adopt a new law on abortion.

Currently, the law on abortion is governed by the Penal Code. Sections 149, 150, 151 and 243 of the Penal Code prohibit termination of pregnancy except where the life of the mother is threatened. This is the status of the law.

However, the Penal Code underwent review and the Law Commission came up with its Report in 2000. In that Report, the Commission recommended to Government to empanel another special Law Commission to review comprehensively the sections dealing with termination of pregnancy after clearly acknowledging the need to do so.

The Report, which is the subject of the present controversy, is the result of the work of this other Commission which focused on issues of unsafe termination of pregnancy. This Report is yet to be submitted to Cabinet through the Minister of Justice for Cabinet’s consideration.

This has not been done at this stage. It is important to emphasize that Reports of the Law Commission are merely recommendations to Government. It is the prerogative of Cabinet to adopt or reject any recommendations originating from the Law Commission.

Therefore, any information that there is a Bill ready for debate in the National Assembly is misleading.