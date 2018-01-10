A 47 year old Bua Primary School teacher in Dedza, Ivesi Kumankhamba committed suicide by hanging himself in a tree.

According to Dedza police spokesperson, Edward Kabango said the deceased started teaching at Bua primary school in 2005. He said four months ago his wife, Ireen Kumankhamba 32, went to Dowa where she was nursing her ill sister.

Last week, Ivesi is reported to have followed his wife in Dowa where they agreed that the wife should return home on 8th of this month.

“Yesterday, the wife received a [phone] call from neighbours informing her that her husband had died after hanging himself in a tree outside their house,” said Kabango.

Postmortem results revealed that Ivesi died due to suffocation. Meanwhile, police have not yet established the reason why the teacher committed suicide.

The deceased hailed from Fosa Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kachere while the wife comes from Kachiramadzi Village in T.A. Chilikumwendo both from Dedza District.