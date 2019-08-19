MAIL ON SUNDAY; Footage reportedly showing Prince Andrew inside the home of Jeffrey Epstein in 2010

Prince Andrew is appalled by sex abuse claims about his ex-friend Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace has said.

It comes after the Mail on Sunday published footage that claimed to show the Duke of York inside the financier’s Manhattan mansion in 2010 – two years after Epstein’s first conviction.

Epstein, 66, took his own life in a jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in New York.

He previously socialised with Prince Andrew and President Donald Trump.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: “The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes.

“His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”