LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales this week has been appointed as the new African Parks President.

In this position Prince Harry will be working with African Parks in various capacities to further our mission in managing national parks on behalf of governments, and to advance wildlife conservation across Africa and around the globe.

African Parks has had the pleasure of working with Prince Harry in Malawi in July of 2016, where he served as an integral part of our team in helping with one of the largest elephant translocations in history.

The Prince is deeply passionate about protecting Africa’s wildlife and wild places, and it is a tremendous honour that he has chosen African Parks to solidify his commitment to conservation.

This news was made public on Wednesday December 27th, 2017, during the BBC’s Radio 4 “Today” Programme, which Prince Harry guest edited.

The three-hour long program included issues Prince Harry wished to shine a light on, including mental health, veterans and conservation.

The segment featured African Parks, our work in Zakouma National Park in Chad where we have had tremendous gains in stopping elephant poaching, and an interview with our CEO, Peter Fearnhead.